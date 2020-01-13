(TREASURE COAST NEWSPAPERS) — INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man was sentenced to 90 days in Indian River County Jail and one year of supervised probation for spitting on a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat Oct. 26.

Judge David Morgan accepted a no-contest plea Thursday and determined Matthias Ajple, 43, was guilty of battery on 67-year-old Robert Youngblood, according to the judgment and sentencing documents.

Surveillance footage released Nov. 6 showed Ajple place what appears to be a paper towel on the head of Youngblood, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at the Hurricane Grill & Wings, 943 15th Place in Vero Beach.

