In a series of social media posts Monday morning, President Trump highlighted outraged responses to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s much-criticized comments about the growing protest movement among Iranians against the country’s oppressive, theocratic regime after Iranian authorities were forced to admit to shooting down a passenger jet carrying 176 people. After retweeting posts condemning Pelosi’s comments downplaying the unity and significance of the protests, Trump summed up the Democrats and the left-leaning media’s strategy on framing the Iran conflict.

Asked by NBC News’ George Stephanopoulos if she supports the Iranian protesters and thinks it would be “a good thing if they brought the regime down,” Pelosi failed to give a straight answer, instead appearing to dismiss the unity and power of the movement.

“Well, the protesters are protesting, as I understand it, this brand of protesters, about the fact that that plane went down. And many students were on that plane. These are largely students in the street,” said Pelosi. When Stephanopoulos pointed out that the protesters are “calling out the regime for lying” and “saying ‘Death to Khamenei’,” Pelosi said dismissively, “Well whatever it is. But the fact is this: There were protesters in the street before against the regime. After the taking out of Soleimani, there were protesters in the street joined together, as you know, against us. It wasn’t good. Taking down this plan is a terrible, terrible tragedy, and they should be held accountable for letting commercial flights go at a time that was so dangerous. But there are different reasons why people are in the street.”

Trump responded by retweeting multiple incensed reactions to the interview, including by Mohammad Mozafari, who wrote (tweets below): “The Iranian people are being killed in the streets by the Islamic Republic, but Nancy Pelosi in the USA supports those who kill the Iranian people. Why?”

Trump also retweeted a post by Farid Khalifi condemning Pelosi: “While the Iranian people are being killed by the mullahs in the protests, you are lying to the American people! The real people of Iran don’t want the Democrats-backed terrorists. Shame on you for playing with the blood of Iranian people. STOP # NancyPelosiFakeNews”

“Just for a second assume there is no Dem nor Rep party,” said “Saied,” in another post retweeted by Trump. “Look at the reality. Iranians want mullas gone. They’ve been massacred on Nov when main media were covering Trump impeachment. Be a human and stand for human right. # NancyPelosiFakeNews”

“Question: Who in America supports this mullahs’ crime? Answer : Nancy Pelosi,” wrote another Pelosi critic retweeted by the president. “People just now realizing how crazy and destructive Nancy is to America, better yet the world. I pity those that still support her. # NancyPelosiFakeNews” wrote another. “Iranian people are angry about what Nancy Pelosi said recently in the interview with @ ABC so We’ve launched a hashtag against what she said. # NancyPelosiFakeNews”

“The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue. # NancyPelosiFakeNews,” added another critic, along with a photo of burka-wearing Pelosi next to a turbaned House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in front of an Iranian flag.

Trump then offered his summary of what the Democrats and their allies in the left-leaning media are trying to accomplish. “The Democrats and the Fake News are trying to make terrorist Soleimani into a wonderful guy, only because I did what should have been done for 20 years,” he tweeted. “Anything I do, whether it’s the economy, military, or anything else, will be scorned by the [Radical] Left, Do Nothing Democrats!”

