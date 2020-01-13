More than a dozen people who donated to President Donald Trump’s inauguration have given money to Democrats running to oust him in 2020, the Daily Beast reports.

Guy Maffei, the CEO of Liberty Media, gave $250,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee, though he did not donate to Trump’s presidential campaign. Last year, Maffei donated the maximum pre-election amount allowed to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, as well as $100,000 to a PAC supporting him. He later supported Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

Jennifer Pritzker, a longtime Republican donor and the only openly transgender billionaire in the world, also gave $250,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee, but is now supporting Democrat Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in his run for president due to the GOP’s stance on trans issues.

“I’ve grown frustrated as I watch this Republican administration push to ban transgender military service,” Pritzker, who is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post. “Anti-transgender platforms are causing me to evaluate my party support. I have hoped the Republican Party would reform from within and end its assault on the LGBTQ community.

“Yet, the party continues to champion policies that marginalize me out of existence, define me as an eccentric character and persecute me for using the public restrooms that correspond to my gender identity.”