President Trump on Monday lashed out at former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, defending his administration's health care record.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising,” Trump tweeted.

“I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare,” he continued, adding that he would “always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!”

Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

The tweets from Trump come as Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman, has spent more than $125 million dollars in ads.

It was unclear specifically what Trump was responding to, but Bloomberg does have an ad criticizing Trump for “threatening coverage for millions of Americans” by trying to repeal ObamaCare.

Despite Trump’s claim that he “saved” coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, he backed a bill that Republicans passed through the House in 2017 that would have let states to get waivers to allow people with pre-existing conditions to be charged significantly higher premiums, something that is banned under ObamaCare.

Trump also claimed that Democrats will not protect the provision of ObamaCare that prevents people with pre-existing conditions from being charged higher premiums, a provision that has emerged as a very popular benefit of the law, while Republicans will, even though Democrats originally passed the protections into law in the first place and have expressed unity in wanting to protect them.

The tweets also note the lawsuit that Trump is supporting that seeks to overturn all of ObamaCare.

Without offering specifics on what the replacement would be, Trump promised that health care would be the “best ever” if the lawsuit succeeds and if Republicans win back the House in 2020.