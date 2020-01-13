President Donald Trump lashed out Monday in a tweet aimed at Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for his ad declaring that the president broke his promise over the protection of pre-existing conditions in healthcare.

A Bloomberg commercial declared that “Trump repeatedly tried to undermine coverage for 134 million Americans with pre-existing conditions,” with the Democratic candidate stating that Trump “just doesn’t care if you have a pre-existing condition. He wants to deny you access to coverage. If he is reelected, he’ll keep trying to do that, and I think we can’t let that happen.”

Trump shot back on Twitter, “Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Representatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!”

Despite the president’s contention that he saved coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, The Hill pointed out that Trump supported legislation three years ago that Republicans passed in the House, when the GOP had the majority, that would have allowed states to receive waivers to permit charging those with pre-existing conditions significantly higher premiums, which is not allowed under Obamacare.