President TrumpDonald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: ‘I am livid’ Business groups worry they won’t see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE on Monday said it didn’t matter if Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani posed an imminent threat to the United States because of his “horrible past.”

Trump also asserted that his national security team agreed on the imminent threat posed by Soleimani that led to a decision to kill him. He made this assertion despite remarks from Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperAmash: Trump claim about US embassy threats ‘seems to be totally made up’ Weld says Trump wants reporters to ‘roam free’ in Iran, but not US Defense secretary: Iranians ‘standing up and asserting their rights, their aspirations’ MORE on Sunday that undercut the Trump’s claim that the Iranian general was planning to target four American embassies before a U.S. drone strike killed him in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

“The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was ‘eminent’ or not, & was my team in agreement,” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

“The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!” the president continued.

Trump’s tweets marked an effort to defend the decision to strike Soleimani — who commanded Iran’s Quds Force, a designated terrorist organization – after days of scrutiny about the intelligence underlying the decision to authorize the strike against him.

Trump administration officials have characterized the strike as a defensive measure aimed at fending of imminent attacks that could have resulted in American casualties, but have been tight-lipped about the details surrounding the alleged plots.

–This developing report will be updated.