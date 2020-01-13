U.S. women’s soccer team player Megan Rapinoe, best known for her political stunts, like taking a knee during the American national anthem at the National Women’s Soccer League games, says what the International Olympic Committee wants doesn’t mean much to her.

That organization announced last week that it was banning political protests in formal IOC situations by athletes who will compete at the 2020 Summer games in Tokyo, Japan.

That ban, however, doesn’t apply to Rapinoe, she has made clear.

A report at the Daily Wire on Monday she said she will “not be silenced.”

Her statements had come on social media, including Instagram and Twitter.

She dismissed the IOC’s plea for keeping political opinions off the field of play, the report said, or “risk ruining the ‘uniting’ and ‘neutral’ stance” of the games.

She boasted, “So much for being done about the protests. So little being done about what we are protesting about. We will not be silenced.”

The IOC Friday described her kind of behavior as “divisive disruption.”

“We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world,” the world organization said in a statement.

“This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the podium.”

The IOC said the athletes continue to have freedom to express their personal opinions during press interviews, in meetings and on social media when on their own time.

The report explained Rapinoe launched her protests along the lines of what failed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did.

He claimed he was fighting for social justice in disrespecting the national anthem at football games. He soon found himself without a team for which to play.

The report explained Rapinoe’s opinion includes, “I haven’t experienced over-policing, racial profiling, police brutality or the sight of a family member’s body lying dead in the street. But I cannot stand idly by while there are people in this country who have had to deal with that kind of heartache.”

Actually, because of the small audience for women’s soccer, the report explained, few noticed Rapinoe’s protests until the U.S. team starting being influential in women’s World Cup play.