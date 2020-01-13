A plan by the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity to prevent a sixth mass extinction and save humanity from being wiped from the Earth is expected to be signed in October, The Guardian reports.

The draft report sets a deadline of 2030 to conserve and restore ecosystems vital to humanity. It is scheduled to be signed at a climate summit in Kunming, China. Nations did not meet most of the targets agreed on for the current decade at a 2010 summit in Aichi, Japan.

The new accord calls for protecting at least 30% of the planet, control invasive species, and cut pollution from plastic and excess nutrients by at least 50%.

The draft also calls for including indigenous peoples and local communities in the decision-making process on biodiversity.

“Today’s draft shows that countries are listening and that they recognize the increasingly important role that protecting land and water must play in confronting climate change, preventing wildlife extinctions, and supporting people and local communities,” Brian O’Donnell, director of Campaign for Nature, told The Guardian. “This is a very encouraging first step.”