For many years, people have commented on the seemingly-incongruous alliance between radical Muslims and Communists. In fact, however, there is no mystery: both are hostile to the values of advanced Western civilization and yearn for tyrannies that are not, in practice, particularly different from one another. Thus, while millions of Iranians are celebrating the demise of terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani, we shouldn’t be surprised that Venezuela’s Maduro regime is officially mourning him.

Iran’s FARS news service writes:

The Venezuelan government offered condolences to the people of Iran for the assassination of Iran’s top general by a US airstrike in Baghdad and praised Iran’s resistance with this poster.

From left to right, the poster pictures Hugo Chavez, Simon Bolivar, Soleimani, Che Guevara and Fidel Castro:

The translation is: “Faces, times and countries change, but the goal is the same.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

One is struck by the fact that American liberals, like Venezuelan Communists, venerate or at least respect Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and Hugo Chavez. (We can leave Bolivar out of it for now.) One of these days, will “woke” American students walk around with pictures of Soleimani on their t-shirts? I wouldn’t rule it out. Guevara was just as bigoted and homicidal, if nowhere near as effective, as Soleimani.