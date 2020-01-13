By Wayne Allyn Root

We’re still just days into New Year 2020. Now is the perfect time for President Trump to drive the Democrats (aka radical socialists) crazy with rage, by announcing these New Year 2020 Executive Orders.

Remember, back in November 2018, I was the one who urged President Trump to issue an Executive Order declaring a National Security Emergency at the border, and then use funds from the military budget to fund the border wall. Trump used my idea. Just days ago, a federal court ruled in Trump’s favor, freeing up $3.6 billion for border wall construction. That’s called #WINNING.

Now, I have more crucial Executive Orders for President Trump. As I’ve said all along, rule by Executive Order, Mr. President. Then let the Supreme Court be the final arbiter.

We’ll win some and lose some. But in baseball if you bat .300, you’re an All Star. If you bat .350 you’re a Hall of Famer. If the Supremes give Trump 3 out of every 10, you’re a superstar, Mr. President. If we hit 4 out of 10, you’re a Hall of Famer. If we win 5 or more out of every 10, you’re “The G.O.A.T. (the greatest of all time).

Here are a few to start with…

*Executive Order to deport illegal aliens with criminal records.I’m not saying to deport every illegal. Far from it. My suggestion is fair, reasonable and common sense. But we need to deport the truly bad guys among them.

ICE just released an eye-opening stat. Over 90% of the illegal immigrants arrested by federal agents last year (2019) had criminal convictions, or pending criminal charges. These included murder, rape, sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping. The 123,128 illegal aliens arrested by the special ICE group called “ERO” (Enforcement and Removal Operations) had 489,063 criminal convictions and pending charges. That’s an average of four serious crimes per illegal alien.

I dare Democrats to defend this group. I’m not asking for 22 million illegals to be deported. But most Americans can agree to throw these 123,128 illegals with four crimes each out of the country. Then build a wall so they can never come back!

*Executive Order to end DACA for those with criminal records.I didn’t say end DACA. I am recommending we end DACA for any applicant with major criminal convictions. There are tens of thousands like this. They have forfeited their right to remain in our country. Again, this is fair, reasonable and common sense. I’m only asking President Trump to throw out the truly bad guys.

*Executive Order to declare English as the only language of voting.It’s absurd that people can vote in America in any language but English. You and I can’t vote in Mexico in any language but Spanish. If you want to vote, great. Then learn English. Otherwise you don’t have a say. This will cut down dramatically on illegals voting in 2020 election.

*Executive Order making it a felony for non-citizens to vote using government documents, punishable by instant deportation after conviction.New York and New Jersey just gave drivers licenses to illegal aliens. Nevada already did it. Pure and simple- Democrats are encouraging voter fraud. More and more illegals will be voting across the USA. There is nothing stopping them.

This new Executive Order changes all of that. If illegals want to use a driver’s license to drive, or buy auto insurance, great. That’s no crime. But if a non-citizen wants to vote with that government document, they will be thrown out of this country. If illegals aren’t voting, why would Democrats oppose this law?

We only have to win a few of these Executive Orders at the Supreme Court to “MAKE AMERICA EVEN GREATER.”

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of “The Wayne Allyn Root Show” on Newsmax TV, nightly at 8 PM ET, found on DirecTV Ch #349, or Dish TV Ch #216, at http://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/The-Wayne-Allyn-Root-Show He is also a nationally syndicated radio host of “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” found at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/

The post WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Mr. President, You Can “MAKE AMERICA EVEN GREATER.” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.