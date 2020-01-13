https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/what-a-wicked-demon-democrat-leader-nancy-pelosi-will-not-support-iranian-freedom-protesters-pure-evil-video/

More Iranians who were brutally murdered by the Khomeinist regime during the November protests are being identified.

In November 1,500 democracy protesters were slaughtered in the streets of Iran by the brutal and wicked Khamenei regime.

This weekend, after the regime finally admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week, thousands of brave Iranians took to the streets to protest the regime. These brave protesters take to the streets knowing they may face death for standing against Khamenei.

There was an AMAZING display at Besheshti University– Protesters REFUSED to step on the US and Israeli flags!

But Nancy Pelosi will not support these brave Iranians.

Sunday on ABC Nancy Pelosi REFUSED to the Iranian freedom protesters.
She even questioned the reason why they were on the street.

This is an evil woman.

The post WICKED WOMAN! Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi WILL NOT Support Iranian Freedom Protesters – PURE EVIL (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...