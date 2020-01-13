In November 1,500 democracy protesters were slaughtered in the streets of Iran by the brutal and wicked Khamenei regime.

This weekend, after the regime finally admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week, thousands of brave Iranians took to the streets to protest the regime. These brave protesters take to the streets knowing they may face death for standing against Khamenei.

There was an AMAZING display at Besheshti University– Protesters REFUSED to step on the US and Israeli flags!

Jan 12 – Tehran, #Iran

Beheshti University

Another view Iranians refusing to disrespect the U.S. & Israeli flags. Those who do walk on the flags (most likely of the regime’s IRGC Basij members) are booed & people begin chanting: “Shame on you!”pic.twitter.com/TOz6YutDr1 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 12, 2020

But Nancy Pelosi will not support these brave Iranians.



Sunday on ABC Nancy Pelosi REFUSED to the Iranian freedom protesters.

She even questioned the reason why they were on the street.

This is an evil woman.

Wow! @SpeakerPelosi will not say she supports #IranProtests2020 & questions the reason for them. “Whatever it is… There were protesters in streets before.” @realDonaldTrump #IranianProtesters pic.twitter.com/p1rBSnrrDq — Maggie VandenBerghe 🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 12, 2020

