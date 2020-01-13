A Kentucky woman was been charged with murder after police say she commanded her pit bull to attack a man while she beat the victim, resulting in his death.

What are the details?

Melissa Wolke, 38, told police officers she was “going redneck” on victim Donald Abner, 55, last week, when law enforcement responded to a call from neighbors that a woman was jumping up and down on a man and pummeling him while she sicced a large dog on the victim.

“Troopers and deputies advised the lady to halt and quit attacking the male subject that was on the ground,” Kentucky State Police trooper Scottie Pennington told WKYT-TV. “She refused to, and also she was giving commands to the pit bull to attack the victim.”

ABC News reported that Wolke allegedly refused officer’s commands to stand down and call off her dog, and both she and the animal were shot with a Taser.

According to WLEX-TV, “troopers arrived at the home and had to shoot the dog as they were not able to attend to the victim due to the dog’s aggressive behavior.” Abner was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said it appeared the dog had bitten him near his neck and face.

NBC News reported that police described Wolke as “belligerent and aggressive” at the scene, and said “she appeared to have blood on her hands and feet, and had a large clump of hair in her hands that was consistent with the victim’s hair.”

“The way I look at it she used her animal, a pit bull, as a weapon to help her in this altercation,” Pennington said.

In addition to the murder charge, Wolke was arraigned on counts including alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.