Numerous children and adults are being treated for minor injuries after an airplane taking off from Los Angeles International Airport experienced engine troubles and dropped jet fuel into an elementary school.

Seventeen children and nine adults were

reportedly receiving treatment at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, California.

The Delta Air Lines flight was diverted to LAX just minutes after takeoff. It was bound for Shanghai, China, but instead made an emergency landing.

Jet fuel was also dropped at other sites,

including a different elementary school.

The official social media account for the Los Angeles Unified School District tweeted a short statement about the incident.

“An airplane making an emergency landing today at #LAX discharged fuel while flying over our schools,” they tweeted. “Students and staff may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes.”

“Paramedics are treating those complaining of skin irritation or breathing problems. Info will be updated,” they added.

Local reporter Claudia Peschiutta tweeted photos from outside the school showing parents trying to pick up their children.

Peschiutta reported that no students or staff were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Here’s video of the aftermath:

