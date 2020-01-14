The New York Times reports that Bernie Sanders is considering releasing a list of potential Supreme Court nominees he would pick from if elected president. Sanders said this during an interview with the New York Times editorial board. He noted that his wife believes he should release such a list, as President Trump did during his 2016 campaign.

Who would be on a Sanders Supreme Court short list? William Kunstler is dead. So is Lynne Stewart. So is Judge Stephen Reinhardt.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez only tended bar. She isn’t a member of the bar.

Does a Supreme Court Justice have to be an American? If not, Sanders might look to Venezuela for candidates.

Joking aside, it would be quite interesting to see how Sanders used a Supreme Court short list. Would he try to comfort voters by going with mainstream left-liberal jurists? Would he instead pick the most extreme leftist jurists along, perhaps, with some far left non-jurists and/or non-lawyers? Would he go so far as to pick members of the hard left National Lawyers Guild.

Perhaps the answer depends on when Sanders releases the list. If he releases it as a candidate for the Democratic nomination, he would likely go pretty hard left. If he were to become the nominee, he might opt for a more reassuring list. But maybe not.

My hope is that Sanders releases a list, and does so before the Democratic National Convention. I’d love to find out how far to the left Sanders would reach in making his selections.