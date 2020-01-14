Former FOX News reporter Shepard Smith may have found a new home.

He is now reportedly in talks with far left MSNBC.

Wouldn’t that be the perfect place for him?

Mediaite reports:

MSNBC Reportedly Talking to Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith MSNBC executives are toying with the possibility of bringing on board former Fox News host Shepard Smith, according to a new report from The Daily Beast this evening. Smith, who left Fox News this past October, has been being courted by MSNBC President Phil Griffin on taking a job at the network after his non-compete clause in his Fox News agreement expires. Now the cable network is floating the idea of moving around spots, to give Smith a primetime spot, in turn boosting ratings at MSNBC. “It’s unclear what slot he would take, but we’d want him in primetime,” a source familiar with matters at MSNBC told The Daily Beast.

According to the Daily Beast report, this development is making some people at MSNBC a little nervous:

Jitters at MSNBC as Brass Eyes Moving Chuck Todd and Talks to Shep Smith MSNBC talent and staffers are bracing for a major 2020 shakeup amid discussion of moving ratings-challenged Chuck Todd to a morning slot and execs talking with Fox News escapee Shepard Smith. The goal of any reshuffle would be to shed ratings dead weight in the lead-up to the election. Sources at the network cautioned that a new look for the lineup is still up in the air, but brass have been batting around several options… At 30 Rock, much of the tinkering is currently focused on the daytime schedule. With the lackluster performance of Todd’s MTP Daily at 5 p.m.—“a hammock,” as one insider put it, between the robust ratings of Nicolle Wallace’s 4 p.m. show and Ari Melber’s 6 p.m. show—there has been talk of switching Todd to 9 a.m., as Page Six first reported. Under that scenario, the current 9 a.m. anchor, Stephanie Ruhle, could move to 3 p.m., where her financial expertise would mesh well with the market closings.

If Shep makes this move, it will be fascinating to see if far left viewers actually tune in to watch him.

They could end up holding his FOX News past against him.

Does everyone remember how this worked out for Megyn Kelly?

