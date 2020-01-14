Retired Marine General Jim Jones, former President Barack Obama’s National Security Adviser, praised President Donald Trump in an interview this week for killing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, saying that the decision was “absolutely correct” while essentially adding that the president should not listen to Democrats on this issue.

“I think what the administration did in the Soleimani case is absolutely correct,” Jones said on Sunday at an Atlantic Council event. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

A reporter asked Jones, “Do you wish that you had done it in your time in government?”

“Well, I think we were doing it in the sense that we were really looking hard for Osama bin Laden,” Jones responded. “While I was in the White House, we found the found the house that he was and took another year to be pretty sure that he was there. So, I think the Obama administration tried to find the terrorist that was the most wanted guy in the world.”

“Soleimani is now the next guy, so I give [Trump] credit for doing that and I think it was the right thing to do and I think it’s, as articulated by the president, it’s a potential game changer,” Jones continued. “I would not let up. I would not let up.”

Jones also took an apparent shot at the media and Democrat party when he said that he would advise Trump to “not listen to” people who are saying that the situation needs to be calmed down and that appeasement is the correct strategy.

“And I would not listen to the appeasers of the world who kind of want to calm the waves and [who say] let’s get back to normal business and then you have Iran using its proxies to spread terror around the world, interdict shipping, shoot down drones, and things like that,” Jones said. “Those days I think are over and I hope Iran understands that.”

WATCH:

Obama’s national security adviser, James L. Jones, says Trump was “absolutely correct” to kill Soleimani. “I give him credit for that, it was the right thing to do … it’s a potential game changer.” pic.twitter.com/5Z7xVymQJh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2020

The Atlantic Council wrote the following about James L. Jones’ background:

As President of Jones Group International (JGI) and one of America’s leading authorities on foreign policy, energy security, and national security, General Jones provides JGI clients with strategies for navigating the complex nexus of business, international affairs, and public policy. General Jones was appointed by President Barack Obama as National Security Advisor to the President on January 20, 2009. During his tenure in the White House, General Jones served as a trusted Presidential advisor, represented the President as an envoy to American allies and partners, provided steady leadership during times of conflict, and oversaw an expansion of responsibilities of the National Security Council to include cyber security, homeland security, and strategic foresight. Upon General Jones’ retirement, President Obama said, “Jim has always been a steady voice in Situation Room sessions, daily briefings, and with meetings with foreign leaders … the American people owe the General a debt for making the nation safer.” … General Jones retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in February 2007 after a distinguished forty-year career. From July 1999 to January 2003, General Jones served as the 32nd Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, the most senior position in the Corps. In 2003, General Jones was nominated to serve as Commander, United States European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe. As Commander of U.S. European Command, General Jones’ area of responsibility included 92 countries from Europe, Eurasia, and Africa.