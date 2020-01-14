Alec Baldwin, a longtime critic of President TrumpDonald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew’s party switch: ‘He betrayed our community’ Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE whose impression of him on “Saturday Night Live” has won him an Emmy, lashed out at the president’s supporters this week, accusing them of causing the “near moral collapse of this country.”

In a series of tweets posted from the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation’s Twitter account, Baldwin directed a tirade against Trump voters for a supposed “desecration” of American ideals.

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy. It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised, and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims,” he tweeted.

“The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function,'” Baldwin continued.

The actor plays Trump as an inept, corrupt leader on “SNL,” earning criticism from multiple White House officials.

“I made him as two-dimensional as I believe he deserves to be made. And we’ve certainly vulgarized it from time to time, beyond certain limitations. But it’s essentially us repeating back what he says, and just holding up a mirror to what he says and does,” Baldwin said of his impersonation in April.