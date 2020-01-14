Christian evangelist Franklin Graham is calling out Democrats and liberal media for their “hatred” of President Trump.

He’s raised the issue several times in recent months, repeatedly calling on Americans to pray for the president and Vice President Mike Pence to carry out God’s will for the country.

On Facebook, he reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement she will forward the articles of impeachment to the Senate after a delay of nearly a month.

Graham noted Pelosi is saying Trump is “impeached for life.”

“It’s sad that never has there been such a level of hatred as there has been for Donald Trump from the Democrats and the liberal media. Why? It may be because he hasn’t bowed down to them — he hasn’t cowed to the media or to Nancy Pelosi and they can’t stand it,” wrote Graham, the CEO of the Bill Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse.

He said Democrats “have lied and continue to lie.”

“President Donald J. Trump has consistently done what he thought was best for the American people and what he told the voters in 2015-2016 he was going to do,” Graham said. “This impeachment is about embarrassing the president and trying to win the next election at all cost. They hate him so much that they wanted to soil his reputation and make him one of three presidents in American history to be impeached.

“But I believe the American voters see through these lies and through this never-ending charade. The Russia hoax was such a huge distraction and now the impeachment. I pray God will strengthen our president and Vice President Mike Pence and watch over their families and protect them from the lies and false accusations of the left.”

Last month, Graham revealed that his famous evangelist father, Billy Graham, voted for Trump for president.

Franklin Graham said he disclosed that fact because of an editorial by the prominent evangelical magazine his late father founded, Christianity Today, calling for Trump to be removed from office.

On Facebook, Franklin Graham wrote:

Christianity Today released an editorial stating that President Trump should be removed from office – and they invoked my father’s name (I suppose to try to bring legitimacy to their statements), so I feel it is important for me to respond. Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed. I have not previously shared who my father voted for in the past election, but because of this article, I feel it is necessary to share it now. My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation,” he said. For Christianity Today to side with the Democrat Party in a totally partisan attack on the president of the United States is unfathomable. Christianity Today failed to acknowledge that not one single Republican voted with the Democrats to impeach the president. I know a number of Republicans in Congress, and many of them are strong Christians. If the president were guilty of what the Democrats claimed, these Republicans would have joined with the Democrats to impeach him. But the Democrats were not even unanimous – two voted against impeachment and one voted present. This impeachment was politically motivated, 100% partisan. Why would Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president? They want readers to believe the Democrat leadership rather than believe the president of the United States. Look at all the president has accomplished in a very short time. The economy of our nation is the strongest it has been in 50 years, ISIS & the caliphate have been defeated, and the president has renegotiated trade deals to benefit all Americans. The list of accomplishments is long, but for me as a Christian, the fact that he is the most pro-life president in modern history is extremely important – —and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that, to say it doesn’t count? The president has been a staunch defender of religious freedom at home and around the world – and Christianity Today wants us to ignore that? Also the president has appointed conservative judges in record number – and Christianity today wants us to ignore that? Christianity Today feels he should be removed from office because of false accusations that the president emphatically denies. Christianity Today said it’s time to call a spade a spade. The spade is this – Christianity Today has been used by the left for their political agenda. It’s obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and is representing the elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism. Is President Trump guilty of sin? Of course he is, as were all past presidents and as each one of us are, including myself. Therefore, let’s pray for the president as he continues to lead the affairs of our nation.

Graham held a series of prayer rallies at state capitols during the 2016 election campaign. While the events were not political, they raised the profile of faith issues. And after Trump’s victory, Graham said prayer “and God’s answer to it” helped the Trump-Pence team win, reported the Washington Post at the time.

“I could sense going across the country that God was going to do something this year,” Graham said in 2016. “And I believe that at this election, God showed up.”

He wrote on Facebook at the time: “Did God show up? In watching the news after the election, the secular media kept asking ‘How did this happen?’ ‘What went wrong?’ ‘How did we miss this?’ Some are in shock. Political pundits are stunned. Many thought the Trump/Pence ticket didn’t have a chance. None of them understand the God-factor.”

Pelosi also has cited prayer regarding the president.

But she’s used it as a club, stating: “I pray for the president all the time. I pray for the safety of his family, wish that he would pray for the safety of other families and do something courageous on guns. But I also pray that God will illuminate him to see right from wrong. It’s very problematic.”