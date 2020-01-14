President Donald Trump has found a way to keep tens of thousands of asylum seekers out of the U.S. – and its not a wall along the southern border.

Axios reported the number of attempted border crossings is declining and denial rates for asylum are climbing. And the nations most of the migrants are fleeing from are where asylum seekers are being sent.

Axios noted that over the last few months the administration has been implementing its agreement with Central American nations regarding asylum.

Under the agreement Hondurans are sent to Guatemala – which Axios noted is the origin nation for the highest number of asylum seekers who reached the U.S. border in 2018.

The Washington Post reported chartered U.S. government flights arrive in Guatemala every day or two depositing Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers from the U.S. border. And it said the administration is hoping the program will serve as a model for others in the region.

Axios said that officials could begin moving Mexican, Central American and South American asylum seekers to Honduras or El Salvador once agreements are finalized.

About 50,000 Central American asylum seekers are still waiting out their cases in Mexico, according to Axios. The website said thousands who have waited in Mexico for a chance to come to the U.S. now face steep odds of legally gaining entry.

Meanwhile, Trump is planning to divert an additional $7.2 billion in Pentagon funds for his long-promised border wall, according to The Washington Post.