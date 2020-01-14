A top aide of the presidential campaign for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) lashed out at the women of “The View” for criticizing the candidate’s comments about the chances of a woman being elected president.

The comments from Briahna Joy Gray came on Tuesday just ahead of another Democratic presidential debate where sparks are expected to fly between the two candidates. She is the national press secretary for the campaign.

“More women have given to Bernie’s campaign than any other campaign. We have the most diverse, least white collation,” she tweeted.

“But the millionaires on the View openly smear the teachers, Walmart workers, and post office employees who form our base,” she added. “Shameful.”

Gray posted a video showing the segment from the show where hosts discussed a disagreement between Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) about what he said in a December meeting between the two candidates.

A CNN report said that Sanders told Warren at the meeting that he didn’t think a woman could win the presidential election. Sanders put out a statement vehemently denying the report on Monday, but the Warren campaign later confirmed the report in a later statement.

Sunny Hostin claimed on the clip that it was sexist attacks from Sanders supporters against Hillary Clinton that inspired similar attacks from then-candidate Donald Trump.

“He has a problem with women,” agreed co-host Meghan McCain.

“I’m a longtime watcher of @TheView, and respect its reach and influence a great deal. That’s why I want it to be accountable to the women whose interests it’s attacking.

“Whatever this segment is, it isn’t feminism,” she concluded.

Gray also retweeted a user calling the panel “mostly just empty-headed warriors for the status quo.”

Here’s the full video from The View:

[embedded content]

Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Can’t Win Say Sources, Part 2 | The View



www.youtube.com



[H/T: The Hill]