Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe taunted Democrats on Sunday and revealed he will be releasing the ‘first bombshell tape’ of the 2020 election this week.

“You aren’t going to want to miss what we expose in 2020,” O’Keefe said reminding Americans that his undercover videos exposed “bird dogging” and other schemes cooked up by the Democrats to start fights at Trump’s rallies in 2016.

O’Keefe released a teaser of his first undercover bombshell video exposing 2020 Democrats and it looks like Bernie Sanders will be O’Keefe’s first target based on hints in his vignette.

James teased the new release with video of himself reading “The Gulag Archipelago” by Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solshenityn.

On Tuesday morning James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released their teaser video from the Bernie Sanders Campaign.

In the video you see Bernie’s Field Organizer Kyle Jurek suggesting that Trump supporters need re-education camps.

Jurek then says cities will burn if President Trump wins again.

Bernie’s Field Organizer has a long arrest record.

Kyle Jurek was arrested on drug charges back in 2016.

Jurek was arrested in 2004 on operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He was arrested again in 2009 on drug charges.

And Kyle Jurek was arrested again in 2016 on drug charges and operating while intoxicated.

And Kyle Jurek was arrested last year in September in Urbandale, Iowa, again on drug charges.

Of course, Jurek may now be clean and sober but Bernie may want to do a better job in hiring his campaign staff.

Bernie Sanders Campaign Hack Who 'Stars' in Latest Project Veritas Release has LONG Arrest Record Including a 2019 Arrest While Working Campaign in Iowa