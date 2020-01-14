I don’t know whether Bernie Sanders advocates for the Soviet Gulags, but one of his field organizers does, as documented by Project Veritas in this shocking video clip. Apparently there is more to come, as James O’Keefe has advertised a broader release within the next few minutes:
BREAKING: @BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; ‘There is a reason Stalin had Gulags’; ‘Expect violent reaction’ for speech. If Bernie doesn’t get nomination “Milwaukee will burn”
Stay tuned: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Koh6UTibbe
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020
Stay tuned!