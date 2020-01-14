http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/VnMglJlfiNQ/bernie-sanders-pro-gulag.php

I don’t know whether Bernie Sanders advocates for the Soviet Gulags, but one of his field organizers does, as documented by Project Veritas in this shocking video clip. Apparently there is more to come, as James O’Keefe has advertised a broader release within the next few minutes:

Stay tuned!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...