Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has given his support to rapper Cardi B to run for public and said it “would be great” for her to run for Congress.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Bernie Sanders said, according to TMZ. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

The rapper and former stripper has talked about politics quite a lot over the last few years. She recently noted that she wants to get into politics.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

In another Tweet, the “Bodak Yellow” singer insisted that she could be “part of Congress.”

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up. I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table,” she wrote.

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

The singer also recently applied for Nigerian citizenship as a way to criticize President Donald Trump after the president OKayed an air strike against Iranian terror general Qasem Soleimani. Cardi B is currently facing an attempted assault charge stemming from an August 2018 fight at a strip club.

Cardi B probably wouldn’t get much support from the New York Police Department. Last summer the Grammy-winner told police in her hometown to “motherfucking suck a fart and suffocate on it.” She followed that tired up with an attack on supporters of President Donald Trump and even garnered an invite to a Democratic event in Iowa after calling Trump supporters “fucking racist rednecks.”

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

