A far-left campaign staffer for Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was busted in an undercover video that was released on Tuesday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas in which the campaign staffer advocated for using violence against people who exercised their free speech rights, suggested that Soviet gulags were not bad, and that Sanders’ free education policies are about mass indoctrination.

The sting video showed journalists from Project Veritas questioned Sanders Iowa Field Organizer Kyle Jurek in a variety of settings where Jurek repeatedly appears to advocate for violence and extremism.

Jurek said that “f***ing cities burn” if President Donald Trump is re-elected, that Trump supporters should essentially be re-educated, and that Sanders’ free education plan is about indoctrinating people.

“There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right?” Jurek said. “And actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like re-education.”

Jurek repeatedly talked about violence against police if Sanders does not win the Democratic nomination, saying “the cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f***ing beaten in Milwaukee. ”

WATCH:

BREAKING: @BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; ‘There is a reason Stalin had Gulags’; ‘Expect violent reaction’ for speech. If Bernie doesn’t get nomination “Milwaukee will burn” Stay tuned: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Koh6UTibbe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

Transcript of the video clip:

Journalist: So if Trump gets re-elected, what?

Jurek: F***ing cities burn.

Journalist: Do you even think, that some of these like, MAGA people could be “re-educated?”

Jurek: I mean, we gotta try, so like, in Nazi Germany after the fall of the Nazi party there was s**t ton of the populace that was f***ing Nazified. Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f***ing people to not be Nazis. Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f***ing thing here. That’s kind of what Bernie’s whole f***ing like, “hey, free education for everybody!” because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f***ing Nazi. … There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right? And actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like re-education. … Greatest way to break f***ing billionaire of their like privilege and they idea that they’re superior, go out and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person and you’re going to f***ing learn what that means, right?

Jurek: If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, f***ing Milwaukee will burn. It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when they f***ing, and when the police push back on that, other cities will just f***ing [explosion sound and gesture].

Jurek: Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. That’s all I’m gonna say.

Jurek: And if your speech is calling for the elimination of people based on race, or gender, or religious like for whatever reason, things that people can’t change, then you should expect a f***in violent reaction and you deserve a violent reaction.

Jurek: Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. We’re gonna make 1978 [1968] look like a f***ing girl scout f***ing cookout. The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f***ing beaten in Milwaukee.