Amid rejections of President Donald Trump forgoing denuclearization diplomacy with Iran, Democrats took the reverse position on diplomacy with North Korea and Kim Jong Un.

“I would not meet with the ‘quote, supreme leader,’ who said Joe Biden is a rabid dog, he should be beaten to death with a stick,” former Vice President Joe Biden said during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Iowa.

“Other than that, you like him?” Sen. Bernie Sanders chimed in with a joke that received laughs.

“Other than that, I like him, and he got a love letter from Trump right after that,” Biden concluded.

Biden had just followed up Democrats rejecting the Trump administration’s unwillingness to seek diplomacy with Iran on their nuclear weapon aspirations.

Then, Biden and others proceeded to rebuked Trump’s effort to seek denuclearization talks with North Korea’s Kim.