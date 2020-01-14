TRENTON, N.J.—Protesters were jubilant Monday evening as the New Jersey state senate failed in the last day of the current session to bring to a vote a controversial bill that would have eliminated religious exemptions for state-mandated vaccines. The senate president, who could not rally the votes needed for passage, vowed the bill will be reintroduced in the first day of the next session and promised “war.”

When the senate’s session was gaveled to a close around 6:00 p.m., and it was clear the bill—known as S2173—would not come to a vote, cheers of joy and “thank you!” broke out inside the senate chamber, where 100 protesters had waited all day. Outside, thousands of protesters cheered wildly.

While the protesters were primarily from New Jersey, some had come from several other states. The protests had begun a week before, on Jan. 6, with individuals standing in the cold the entire day, some with their children in tow. Many Orthodox Jews were in attendance, both outside and inside the State House, praying.

On Monday, hot coffee and boxes of pizza were passed around, and the mood was patriotic, with elements of religious faith.

According to the New Jersey State Department of Health, 13,987 children in New Jersey are currently protected from mandated vaccinations by a law that assures the parents only need to write a letter stating they object to vaccines on religious grounds.

The protesters say this is a battle over parents’ rights to choose and the religious freedom to abstain. The backers of S2173 say this is simply a matter of public health. At bottom, this controversy is over whether vaccines are safe.

Chants Were Heard

On this day, the protesters won. The intensity, size and duration of the protests were said to be a factor in the bill being passed over for consideration. The crowd was told that their chants of “Kill the Bill!’’ “Just Vote No!’ and “In God We Trust!” were heard inside the chamber all through the day as other bills were voted on.

Another factor may have been the recent leaking of a video from a WHO vaccine safety meeting in Switzerland, in which a top United Nations scientist went on record to admit they can’t offer people in countries around the world adequate proof that vaccines are not harmful.

An amendment added to S2173 on Jan. 9 complicated the efforts to gain the bill’s passage. The measure would have eliminated religious exemptions in public schools but allowed private schools to retain their exemptions, with public bulletins announcing the schools’ vaccination rates.

The effect of this amendment would be to discriminate against the less privileged, who do not have access to private schools. A number of black politicians, led by Assemblyman Jamel Holly (D), who had already opposed the bill, objected that this was a form of segregation and came out against the bill.

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney speaks to a colleague at the State House in Trenton, N.J. on Feb. 24, 2015. (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Going to War

Though protesters were ecstatic on Monday night, crying, congratulating each other, and exchanging hugs, they also vowed to not let their guard down and were already preparing to come back to Trenton, knowing their opponents would not back down so easily.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, said in a statement that the bill would be reintroduced on the first day of the new two-year session. “We’re ready to go to war on this and we will,” Sweeney said. “We will pass this bill. It’s not an easy one and a lot of bills we do aren’t easy and take time to get through. But this is about public health. It’s about protecting people.”

Channel 24 in New York reported that Sweeney was planning on promising those who voted against S2173 campaign funds through a Super Pac called General Majority to switch their votes.

Lined up behind Sweeney are heavyweight medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which all support vaccination.

NJ Assemblyman Jamel Holley (C). (Celia Farber/The Epoch Times)

Protecting Children

Among the protesters were many parents who said their children were injured by vaccines, and they had come to Trenton to try to prevent this from happening to other children.

Mr. Jackman spoke to The Epoch Times after the protest. “My son David brought me here. He was injured the day he was vaccinated. He’s only called me ‘Daddy’ once, in 13 years since. When he was two he called me daddy all the time. He’s a gentle, lovely boy, but he’s brain damaged. He was not only allergic to the vaccine, but he was recovering from Lyme disease. I didn’t want to do it. It was the worst decision of my life.”

He broke down weeping and a woman held him. “I have had such pain, these last 13 years, because I did it to my son. I didn’t protect him. I’m sorry I’m losing it.” He put his head into his hands and wept.

Wiping his eyes, he continued.

“Anyway, that’s why I’m here, for David Jackman. Because he was injured. We’re a marginalized group of people. They want to silence us. Our voice was heard today.” (To view thousands of parent’s first person testimonials of vaccine injuries, see “Vaxxed” channels and “Hear This Well” on YouTube.)

While the stories of individuals like Jackman have often been dismissed by the media, in Trenton some politicians began to go to bat for such parents. Del Bigtree, a vaccine safety advocate, documentary film maker, and host of “The Highwire-“ a program that focuses on vaccine safety, said politicians came out and told the crowd at different points that they would fight for them. They saw the size of the movement, Bigtree said, and wanted to embrace rather than fight these constituents.

Assemblyman Holley was cheered like a rock star when he emerged from the State House, and spoke strongly against S2173.

“When you get into a situation where the government tries to infringe on your freedom of your rights, that’s a government overreach,” Holley told The Epoch Times outside the State House after the protest, as parents clamored to hug, thank and take selfies with him. “We’re in 2020. Those days of segregation are over. And I’ll be damned if I’m going to sit by and allow people to separate us. We’re going to separate them out.”