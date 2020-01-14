Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg failed to qualify for CNN’s debate on Tuesday night and, sitting outside the top tier of candidates despite spending over $200 million so far on his campaign, was desperate to gain traction and attention from voters.

Bloomberg tried to gain attention and distract from the Democrat debate by tweeting out dozens of bizarre tweets.

Bloomberg’s campaign confirmed to Washington Post reporter Joseph Marks that they had not been hacked and that it was their strategy for tonight.

“Thanks for checking in,” Bloomberg’s campaign said. “We’re not compromised. Tonight, the Bloomberg 2020 social team is trying something fun tonight.”

One of the tweets that Bloomberg published stated: “When choosing your candidate, remember…Mike can fit nine D batteries in his mouth at one time. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate … UPDATE: as of last night, it’s now up to 11.”

The campaign appears to have deleted the tweet.

In another tweet, Bloomberg tweeted a picture of his face on a meatball and wrote: “Test your political knowledge: SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE.”

Test your political knowledge:

“Mike can telepathically communicate with dolphins. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate”

“Last year alone, Mike spent over $200 million dollars on scratch-off lottery tickets. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate”

“During the 1996 primaries, Mike Tyson bit off part of Pat Buchanan’s ear. #DebateFacts #DemDebate”

“Much like a real wolf, debate moderator Wolf Blitzer can devour an elk carcass in one sitting. #DebateFacts #DemDebate”

“What’s your #DemDebate #DebateSnack? If you want to sample Mike’s spicy guacamole, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Mike 2020 headquarters and Mike will send you a scoop!”

“Mike has given billions to charity, but refuses to give another cent to his lazy slacker nephew, Duane. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate”

“While Mike is currently the 14th richest person in the world, that position could change depending on how he does tonight at the dog track. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate”

“Mike owns a small weekend place on the moon. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate”

“Mike’s house is designed to look exactly like the interior of the Millennium Falcon. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate”

