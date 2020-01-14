Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, concentrating on getting President Donald Trump out of office in November, is prepared to back the Democrats’ eventual presidential candidate — even if it is Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., or Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

That is despite Bloomberg’s belief that he basically regards both progressive candidates as communists, Vanity Fair is reporting.

“I really don’t agree with them,” he said of the two candidates while speaking in Texas on Saturday. “But I’d still support them, yes, because compared to Donald Trump that’s easy.”

And he said that he has no intention of running any negative ads against any Democratic candidates, focusing all of his energy on stopping Trump.

Bloomberg’s presidential campaign staff has mushroomed to more than 1,000 people. He said he plans to keep “a chunk” of his well-staffed ground game operation working to defeat Trump, regardless of who wins the Democrats’ nomination.