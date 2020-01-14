Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign staff has mushroomed to more than 1,000 people, Politico noted.

More than 700 of those workers are concentrated in 33 states. And a growing number are in states that vote on Super Tuesday. Plus, hundreds of staffers work out of his New York City headquarters.

Politico attributed its information to Bloomberg aides.

Combined with the more than $200 million already spent by his campaign on television ads, Bloomberg now has a big footprint in states holding primaries on March 3 or later, according to the website.

Campaign advisers are also concentrating on Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, while the rest of the Democrats seeking the party’s presidential nomination are focused on the early primary states, according to Politico.

“We’re building a structure that intends to talk to Democrats everywhere in the country because we think that’s good for Mike Bloomberg, but as importantly or more importantly, it’s a way to engage people that are currently only being talked to by [President] Donald Trump and ignored by the rest of the field,” Dan Kanninen, Bloomberg’s states director, said.

To convince people to join the campaign, staffers have been told they will be paid into the summer or through the November election.

Bloomberg has said he plans to keep “a chunk” of his well-staffed ground game operation working to defeat Trump, regardless of who wins the Democrats’ nomination.