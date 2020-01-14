The Los Angeles Police Department released video from a bodycam that shows the moment suspect Nathaniel Pinnock raised a machete over his head to slaughter a police officer on the ground.

Pinnock was shot dead after he robbed an auto parts store, hijacked a car in the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A restaurant before he attempted to slaughter a police officer with a machete.

The entire scene was recorded by a police bodycam.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released bodycam video of a suspect who chased police with a machete and was fatally shot as he loomed above an officer with his long blade raised over his head (video below). The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 after a man wielding a machete had just robbed an auto parts store in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Times reported… …the suspect suddenly stopped short and doubled back toward the police officer and started chasing him. Bodycam video showed Pinnock rushing at the officer with his machete. The officer drew his duty weapon and fired at his attacker but missed. And that didn’t stop the suspect, who was raising his arm above his head with the long knife to attack the officer. The officer turned and fled from the suspect, running into the street to get away, the video showed… …But then the officer tripped and fell to the pavement and a split-second later, the suspect was looming above him with the machete. That’s when the cell phone video showed other officers opened fire on the suspect before he could bring the machete down on the officer. The bodycam footage showed the officer was on the ground and Pinnock was above him with the knife a split second before another officer fatally shot him.

