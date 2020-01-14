Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Trump’s impeachment trial is likely to start next Tuesday.

McConnell said that “51 Senators will decide” which witnesses to call forward.

A reporter asked McConnell when the Senate will vote on the resolution to call in witnesses.

“I think that would come up appropriately next Tuesday and that’s when the vote would occur. That’s assuming we’re on the trial next Tuesday and I think that’s the case,” McConnell said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Wednesday vote to send the two articles of impeachment against President Trump over to the Senate.

For several weeks power-hungry Pelosi refused to send the articles of impeachment to the senate unless they bowed to her demands to call in more White House witnesses.

McConnell also blasted Pelosi from the Senate floor earlier Tuesday.

“Do these sound like leaders who really believe we are in a constitutional crisis, one that requires the ultimate remedy?” McConnell asked.

“It will fall to the Senate to end it with seriousness and sobriety,” he said.

