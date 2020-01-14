The attorney for former Trump national security advisor retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, Sydney Powell, filed a motion Tuesday in federal court seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the Mueller probe, alleging the government has broken its agreement with Flynn. Flynn is scheduled for sentencing in a week.

Powell tweeted about the filing, saying, “We just filed a Motion to Withdraw the plea of @GenFlynn because the government acted in bad faith, with vindictiveness, and breached the plea agreement pursuant to which he has cooperated fully at great personal expense and “held back nothing” according to #prosecuters until…2.

@GenFlynn refused to LIE on demand from #prosecutors in EDVA in Rafiekian case. Van Grack exploded–now his new sentencing memo seeks to send #Flynn to prison”

We just filed a Motion to Withdraw the plea of @GenFlynn because the government acted in bad faith, with vindictiveness, and breached the plea agreement pursuant to which he has cooperated fully at great personal expense and “held back nothing” according to #prosecuters until pic.twitter.com/5FRWvvol09 — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) January 15, 2020

Technofog posted a thread on the filing:

🚨🚨🚨 General Flynn has moved to withdraw his guilty plea due to the “government’s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement.” pic.twitter.com/Qp5JcQjXmB — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2020

Prosecutors (Van Grack) knowingly sought to induce false statements from Flynn relating to his FARA registration. pic.twitter.com/TU9rMMOWCo — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2020

“The prosecutors concocted the alleged ‘false statements’ (relating to FARA filing) by their own misrepresentations, deceit, and omissions.” pic.twitter.com/o47WO8qClX — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2020

Van Grack demanded “false testimony from Mr. Flynn about the alleged ‘false statements’ in the FARA filing – despite Flynn explaining how he learned things in “hindsight” in June 2018 cc @KerriKupecDOJ pic.twitter.com/9kYrGTy1CC — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2020

After Flynn refused to lie for prosecutors (Van Grack), they retaliated by: 1) Reversing course and labeling Flynn a co-conspirator 2) Improperly contacted Flynn’s son 3) Put Flynn’s son on the witness list for intimidation purposes (never called as a witness) pic.twitter.com/fP4hpVXfGY — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2020

“The govt’s tactics in relation for Mr. Flynn’s refusal to ‘compose’ for the prosecution is a due process violation that can and should be stopped dead in its tracks by this Court” pic.twitter.com/ttcFGmyPv7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2020

