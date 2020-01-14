https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-mike-flynn-files-to-withdraw-guilty-plea-in-mueller-probe/

The attorney for former Trump national security advisor retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, Sydney Powell, filed a motion Tuesday in federal court seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in the Mueller probe, alleging the government has broken its agreement with Flynn. Flynn is scheduled for sentencing in a week.

Powell tweeted about the filing, saying, “We just filed a Motion to Withdraw the plea of @GenFlynn because the government acted in bad faith, with vindictiveness, and breached the plea agreement pursuant to which he has cooperated fully at great personal expense and “held back nothing” according to #prosecuters until…2.
@GenFlynn refused to LIE on demand from #prosecutors in EDVA in Rafiekian case. Van Grack exploded–now his new sentencing memo seeks to send #Flynn to prison”

Technofog posted a thread on the filing:

The post Breaking: Mike Flynn Files to Withdraw Guilty Plea in Mueller Probe appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...