O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas released part 1 of his “Expose 2020” series showing a Bernie Sanders Iowa field organizer calling for mass murder of opposition if President Trump wins reelection.

“F*cking cities will burn” if Trump gets reelected Bernie Sanders organizer Kyle Jurek told an undercover Project Veritas journalist.

Jurek call for a “reign of terror” and for opposition to be killed or thrown into a gulag:

“I’m Ready to Throw Down Now…The Billionaire Class. The F***ing Media, Pundits. Walk into MSNBC Studios, Drag Those M*****F***ers Out by Their Hair and Light Them on Fire in the Streets.”

• Kyle Jurek Suggests That Liberal Democrats Should be Placed in Gulags or be Put to Death: “Liberals Get the F***ing Wall First.”

• Jurek: “Well, I’ll Tell You What in Cuba, What did They do to Reactionaries? You Want to Fight Against the Revolution, You’re Going to Die for it, M*****F***er.”

• Jurek Affirms That “Free Speech Has Repercussions…There Are Consequences for Your F***ing Actions…You Should Expect a Violent Reaction. And You Deserve a Violent Reaction.”

• Jurek Lambasts Elizabeth Warren, Suggests That Warren Does Not Deserve Support Solely Due to Being a Woman.

• Jurek: “Like F**k if We Can Beat Donald Trump, as Long as We Nominated a Woman. Like F***ing Idiot. Like What the F**k? The World is on Fire. This is an Emergency Situation, and You’re Hung Up on Vaginas.”

WATCH:

Project Veritas will be releasing the undercover videos on their website Expose2020.com this week.

The post BREAKING: O’Keefe Drops Part 1: Bernie 2020 Field Organizer Calls For Mass Murder of Opposition, “F*cking Cities Will Burn” if Trump Gets Reelected (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.