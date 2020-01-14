British Prime Minister told the BBC on Tuesday the Obama 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that included a $120 billion bribe to the mullahs should be scrapped.

Prime Minister Johnson suggested negotiating a new agreement and calling it “The Trump Deal.”

Boris Johnson: “The JCPOA… From the American perspective it was a flawed, it expires, PLUS it was negotiated by Barack Obama… If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal. President Trump is a great deal maker, by his own account and others. Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead.”

Boris Johnson is a smart man.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

