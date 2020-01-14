Rapper Cardi B, who recently expressed her interest in running for Congress, proposed a solution to the heated gun debate: treat guns like alcohol.

Guns “can also get prohibited like the time alcohol was,” said the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar.

“But guess what,” she continued. “It was allow[ed] again with regulations and strict rules and now people drink responsibly.”

And it can also get prohibited like the time alcohol was but guess what ? It was allow again with regulations and strict rules and now people drink responsibly 😉 https://t.co/nycIvkqNgw — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

The entertainer made the remarks after a Twitter user pointed out to her that bearing arms is a protected constitutional right, as is free speech under the First Amendment.

Cardi B was apparently confused about about the Second Amendment, hence her suggestion to treat it like alcohol. Additionally, it’s unclear why the rapper believes prohibition, and then its overturning, has made people “drink responsibly.”

“Listen, I do believe we have the right to bare arms,” the new mother posted via Twitter on Tuesday. “However I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and [an] older age limit to own one. If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they possibly get the responsibility to own a gun? …..is that fair?”

Listen , I do believe we have the right to bare arms however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and a older age limit to own one .If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they .. https://t.co/mDb28tUKMh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Possibly get the responsibility to own a gun ? …..is that fair ? https://t.co/mDb28tUKMh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

The discussion about guns popped up on Cardi B’s Twitter feed after the rapper said she wanted to open up political discussions with conservatives “unless you racist.”

“Let me tell you something ’cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy,” she wrote. “If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK (unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.”

“And I’ll voice mines HOWEVER don’t try me and don’t take my kindness for weakness. I BE VIOLATING!!!” the 27-year-old continued. “I don’t really like being on that type of time. We grown! Let’s be grown. [Let’s] teach and learn.”

Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion… — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

And I’ll voice mines HOWEVER don’t try me and don’t take my kindness for weakness.I BE VIOLATING!!! I don’t really like being on that type of time.We grown ! Let’s be grown .Lets teach and learn . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

As noted by The Daily Wire earlier this week, Cardi B announced that she might like to run for Congress after supplementing her education.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even [though] I don’t agree with Goverment [sic],” she wrote via Twitter, later adding: “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much [sic] ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table .”

The rapper is currently facing up to four years behind bars in connection to a 2018 strip club brawl, The Daily Wire noted.

Moreover, Cardi B has bragged about drugging and robbing men she lured into hotel rooms by promising them sex.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*** me?” Cardi B said in a video that surfaced in 2018. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

“Yo, if a n**** cheat on me, I’mma be that guy. I’mma take him out. We gonna get drunk. I’mma get him all perked up and everything. We gonna have a good time, get him super twisted, then bring a b***h around,” she said in another video. “We gonna have a threesome, and when he wake up, he gonna be like, ‘What the f***?!?’ Yeah, because the b**** was a tranny. I’mma be like, ‘Yup, yeah, we had a threesome with a tranny. Yup, yup a tranny sucked your d***.’”

The rapper issued the following statement in the wake of the controversy:

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019