On Tuesday, Chad Prather ranted about actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s $75 vagina-scented candle that sold out within hours on her website, The Goop. Chad explained that Paltrow is merely trying to remain relevant as she gets older. Paltrow is 47.

“The thing sold out faster than Mitt Romney,’ Chad said with a chuckle.

Watch the video below to hear Chad’s rant.

