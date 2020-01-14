Christian actress, Bible teacher, speaker, and author Priscilla Shirer announced Friday that she will be undergoing surgery to remove an entire lobe of one of her lungs after discovering “dangerous irregularities”

What are the details?

Shirer, who is also the founder of Going Beyond Ministries, announced the news on Facebook.

“Several pulmonary specialists and I have watched it meticulously [since finding a nodule three years ago],” she wrote. “This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities.”

Shirer recently lost her mother, Lois Evans, after a battle with cancer.

“For those reasons, the surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health,”she added. “So this Monday, 1/13/20, surgeons will be removing an entire lobe of my left lung. Thank you for praying for me and for our entire family. We refuse to cave to fear, anxiety or a decrease in faith …because, well … ain’t nobody got time for that!”

Shirer added that she is trusting on God’s mercy and graciousness for a “favorable outcome”

“Through it all, we still believe God. We are trusting Him for a favorable outcome and that I will return to full health personally and full function in ministry,” she added. “I’m incredibly grateful to you for lifting me, Jerry, our sons … and my entire family up to our Father. We are tired but we are holding steady.”

Shirer said that her church family gathered to pray over her, which eventually brought the news to a more public level.

“On Tuesday, the women in my home church surrounded me in prayer regarding an upcoming surgery that I have scheduled,” the mom of three explained. “Since then, news of this procedure began to spread on the inter webs by concerned individuals so I wanted to take a moment to address it personally.”

It’s been a rough year for Shirer and her family to say the least — according to Christian Headlines, Shirer lost her grandfather in November, her aunt in January, and her cousin in 2018.

At the time of this writing, there has not been any updates on Shirer’s surgery or condition.

(H/T: CBN News)