The New York Times, reported on Monday that Russian hackers from the military unit known as the GRU “successfully” targeted Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas company that Hunter Biden was paid millions of dollars for as a board member.

“The attacks were successful,” according to a Silicon Valley security firm told the Times.

According to the New York Times, the Russian hackers began targeting Burisma’s servers in November as House impeachment hearings were in full swing.

What BS!

The paper claims that the hackers were searching for potentially embarrassing material against Joe and Hunter Biden.

Again, this is PURE Bullsh*t!

The Burisma hack was carried out by Russian GRU officials which coincidentally were the same military officials who supposedly hacked into the DNC servers.

What a coincidence!

Of course we know this report from the Times and the Mueller report are both complete BS.

There is ZERO evidence that the Russians hacked the DNC servers — ZERO.

And now this…

The firm behind these latest accusations is called Area 1 Security.

It appears Area 1 has a lot in common with Crowdstrike Security.

Area 1 Security’s co-founder is Blake Darche. Here is Blake’s LinkedIn page.

Blake Darche also happens to be a founding member of Crowdstrike Securities.

Of course, Crowdstrike is the same firm that claimed Russia hacked the DNC Computers during the 2016 election BUT WAS NEVER ABLE TO PROVIDE PROOF OF THEIR CLAIMS!

So now a founding member of Crowdstrike is bringing us this BS!

What a total scam!

Here is Darche’s LinkedIn page.

The post COINCIDENCE? Founding Member of Crowdstrike Securities Is Founder of Area 1 Security that is Pushing the ‘Russia hacked Burisma’ BS! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.