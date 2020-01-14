At least 17 children and six adults (23 patients total) experienced minor injuries after a Delta Air Lines flight reportedly made an emergency fuel dump Tuesday near a school playground near Los Angeles, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

The Delta Air Lines flight reportedly made an emergency landing in Los Angeles following the fuel dump, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

UPDATE*** 17 children and 6 adults (23 patients total) all complaining of minor injuries being triaged by LACoFD Paramedics and Firefighters. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

Delta Flight 89 was traveling from Los Angeles to Shanghai when it reported an engine malfunction and made the emergency fuel dump. The flight then returned safely to Los Angeles International Airport, according to initial Twitter claims.

VIDEO ↩️ DIVERSION RETURN

Delta #DL89 to Shanghai returning to Los Angeles shortly after departure. Reported an engine failure (compressor stall) on departure.@ShorealoneFilms captured the flight dumping fuel, to reduce landing weight. ARFF standing by. pic.twitter.com/knaK5dKWXe — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) January 14, 2020

Shortly afterward, Los Angeles County fire officials confirm they responded to calls pertaining to injuries at a Cudahy, California, elementary school, related to the incident.

MCI | FS163 | 8000 Park Ave #Cudahy | BN 13 and 3 units on-scene elementary school assessing multiple patients after apparent fuel dump by aircraft on final approach to LAX hits playground. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

The FAA is looking into reports that children and adults were exposed to fuel, according to CBS Evening News on Twitter.

DEVELOPING: At least 17 children and nine adults are being assessed by paramedics in Los Angeles after a plane returning to LAX dumped jet fuel on an elementary school playground, authorities say https://t.co/7QXByjVa2C pic.twitter.com/Ln6BCV8yKI — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 14, 2020

This is a developing story