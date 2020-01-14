https://thehill.com/homenews/news/478247-delta-flight-makes-emergency-fuel-dump-near-california-playground-23-possibly

At least 17 children and six adults (23 patients total) experienced minor injuries after a Delta Air Lines flight reportedly made an emergency fuel dump Tuesday near a school playground near Los Angeles, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

The Delta Air Lines flight reportedly made an emergency landing in Los Angeles following the fuel dump, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). 

Delta Flight 89 was traveling from Los Angeles to Shanghai when it reported an engine malfunction and made the emergency fuel dump. The flight then returned safely to Los Angeles International Airport, according to initial Twitter claims.

Shortly afterward, Los Angeles County fire officials confirm they responded to calls pertaining to injuries at a Cudahy, California, elementary school, related to the incident. 

The FAA is looking into reports that children and adults were exposed to fuel, according to CBS Evening News on Twitter.

This is a developing story

