House Democrats blocked a resolution on Tuesday that expressed support for oppressed Iranian protesters and condemned Iran for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane last week that killed 176 people.

“Consideration and a vote on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s resolution was blocked … by a vote of 226-191,” The Daily Caller reported. “The resolution would have condemned the Government of Iran for killing 1,500 Iranian citizens who were protesting their government, as well as condemned the Government of Iran for shooting down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, killing 176 people.”

“What a disappointment —Democrats just blocked a vote on a resolution supporting the Iranian protestors,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted. “This is not the time for partisan politics. This should be a time for the US Congress to speak with one voice to condemn an Iranian regime that kills its own people.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) tweeted: “Why in the world are @HouseDemocrats blocking the @GOPLeader ‘s resolution condemning this Iranian regime for obvious human rights violations? This isn’t complicated. Let’s stand up for the same basic right to free speech in Iran that we have here and vote on this resolution.”

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) told Fox News: “It is a resolution, telling the Iranian people and the protesters in #Iran that we support them, that the American people have their back and as the President of the United States pointed out, warn the regime not to kill these protesters and time and time again they turn the internet off and they kill these protesters. They are standing up for freedom and democracy and we have to stand up for that as a principle anytime we can. Unfortunately, Kevin and I tried to get this to have consideration on the floor just about an hour ago and Democrats shot it down, they would not allow a vote on this resolution.”

The resolution that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy introduced, which Democrats blocked, stated:

Condemning the actions of the Government of Iran and supporting the protestors in Iran, their demands for accountability, and their desire for the Government of Iran to respect freedom and human rights.

Whereas in November 2019, according to Iranian interior ministry officials who provided details to Reuters, Iranian security forces killed approximately 1,500 demonstrators when they rose up across the country in protest;

Whereas, on January 8, 2020, the Government of Iran shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, lied about its responsibility, and then admitted to mistakenly shooting the airliner down, killing all 176 people on board;

Whereas the aircraft was carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers;

Whereas passengers were citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Great Britain, Germany and Sweden, at least 16 were children under the age of 10, and 13 were students and alumni of Sharif University of Technology in Tehran;

Whereas Iran’s state news agency initially reported the crash resulted from an engine fire caused by a technical fault;

Whereas Iranian officials repeatedly denied that the flight was shot down by its armed forces;

Whereas, on January 11, 2020, three days after the downing of the flight, the Government of Iran admitted that its armed forces unintentionally shot down the airliner;

Whereas, on January 11, 2020, the Government of Iran arrested the British Ambassador to Iran, in violation of the Vienna Convention, after he attended a vigil for the victims of the downed flight, and he was released hours later;

Whereas, on January 11, 2020, protestors gathered across Iran to denounce what they called lying and incompetence by the country’s leadership;

Whereas at Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran, protestors tore down posters of Maj. Gen. Qassem Solemaini;

Whereas, on January 13, 2020, video from inside Iran showed protestors chanting slogans including “Clerics get lost!”;

Whereas video appears to show Iranian security forces firing live ammunition at protestors and a woman being carried away leaving a trail of blood on the ground as people shout that she has been shot; and

Whereas the President expressed support for “the brave, long-suffering people of Iran” and called on the Iranian Government to allow human rights groups to monitor the protests and not to use force on the protestors: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) condemns the Government of Iran for killing approximately 1,500 Iranian citizens who were protesting their government;

(2) condemns the Government of Iran for shooting down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752;

(3) condemns the Government of Iran for repeatedly lying to its people and to the world about its responsibility for the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752;

(4) calls on the Government of Iran to—

(A) refrain from the use of violence; and

(B) protect the rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly; and

(5) supports the protestors in Iran, their demands for accountability, and their desire for the Government of Iran to respect freedom and human rights.