Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) admitted during the Democrat debate in Iowa on Tuesday that she would sidestep congressional approval for military action in the event of an imminent threat, despite criticizing President Donald Trump for eliminating Iran terror chief Qasem Soleimani for that very reason.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Warren if a scenario existed that would cause her to authorize military action “without congressional approval.”

“Well imminent threat,” she said, quickly pivoting and continuing, “but we need an authorization for the use of military force before we take this nation into combat.”

“That is what the Constitution provides and that is what as commander-in-chief I will do,” she added.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this month, following the elimination of the terror chief, that the U.S. took action due to the “imminent threats” Soleimani and his operation posed to American lives:

I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss @realDonaldTrump‘s decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Pentagon said in a statement following Soleimani’s elimination.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world,” the statement added.

However, Democrats, including Warren, doubt that Soleimani posed a threat, despite the fact that he approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad days before his death. He was also responsible for the death of hundreds of Americans and injuries of thousands more.

Warren has since referred to Soleimani’s elimination as an “assassination” and has declared that his absence “has not made America safer.”