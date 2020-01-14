In the People’s Communist Democracy of Portland, Oregon, not even Elizabeth Warren is far enough left to appease the violent antifa terrorists and other far left wackos.

The Presidential hopeful opened a campaign office in the city just two days ago, and it's already been vandalized. Evidently someone shattered the window.

Willamette Week reports:

On Jan. 12, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) opened a campaign office in Northeast Portland. By this morning, its front window had been smashed in.

Warren is the first presidential candidate to open a brick-and-mortar office in Portland. It’s on Northeast Halsey Street, near Northeast 102nd Avenue.

Photos of the vandalism at the Warren for President office were sent to WW this morning by a reader who walked by the shattered glass. Messages to the Warren campaign were not immediately returned. A Portland Police Bureau spokeswoman says no report has been filed.

