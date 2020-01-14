A contestant on the “Family Feud” game show got the wrong attention with an embarrassing answer that went viral, but she’s cashing in despite the ridicule online.

Eve Dubois was one of two contestants in a “sudden death” trial on the Canadian version of the show when she was asked to give an answer to the question, “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Dubois shouted “chicken!” and gave a sassy dance, believing she had won $10,000 for her family.

“Oh my God!” uttered her family member as the host collapsed in laughter.

The answer was incorrect.

Dubois watched as her opponent answered, “spinach” and took the prize.

The hilarious moment went viral on social media, with many making jokes at the expense of Dubois.

Popeye’s Chicken, however, sensed a social media opportunity, and swooped in to reward her brand-friendly viral moment.

“Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes,” said the chain restaurant’s social media account.

The video has nearly two million views on YouTube and many more millions on Twitter.

Here’s the video of the hilarious viral moment:

[embedded content]

Popeye’s favourite food is… Chicken? | Family Feud Canada



www.youtube.com

