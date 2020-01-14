Joseph A Bondy, the lawyer for indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas, tweeted out a video of Parnas posing with Donald Trump and some of his associates in an apparent attempt to troll the President.

Bondy posted the video earlier today.

Joseph Bondy then posted a video of several photos of Lev Parnas with photos from Trump events.

Democrats want indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas to testify against President Trump and Rudy Giuliani in their sham impeachment investigation.

Ukrainians insist Lev Parnas is a committed liar.

Adam Schiff and Democrats used Parnas as an excuse to spy on Rudy Giuliani’s phone calls.

Adam Schiff dropped documents earlier today claiming this new “evidence” indicts President Trump and Rudy Giuliani in their impeachment scam.

