First Lady Melania Trump made an unexpected homage to Australia on Monday evening at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, Louisiana.

To attend the game, Melania Trump chose a patent leather blue trench coat by Scanlan Theodore — an Australian-based label founded in Melbourne around the late 1980s. A black version of the trench coat retails for about $2,000.

The trench coat’s significance comes as Australia suffers through a horrific bushfire disaster that may take the lives a billion animals and has already destroyed thousands of homes. First Ladies often use their style as diplomacy and this nod to Australia is in keeping with that tradition.

Mrs. Trump paired the Scanlan Theodore coat with a pair of Saint Laurent black suede knee-high boots as well as her signature smokey eyes and center-part waves.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.