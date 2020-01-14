Fitness expert Jillian Michaels criticized the media for glorifying obese singer Lizzo’s weight.

Michaels was asked by BuzzFeed about the idea of celebrating Lizzo’s “body positivity,” which is SJW code for promoting obesity.

Michaels responded by suggesting there should be some sort of middle ground in which people don’t disparage others for their weight, but at the same time people acknowledge that obesity leads to deadly diseases such as diabetes.

WATCH:

