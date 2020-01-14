WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

On Monday, The Guardian reported that multiple Iranian state TV news anchors have quit in the fallout of the downing of the Ukrainian jet. Another, Gelare Jabbari, quit earlier but took to Instagram to apologize for telling lies.

The Guardian wrote:

At least two presenters working for the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB have announced they have quit their jobs, with a third saying she quit some time ago after having told lies on behalf of the state for 13 years. Gelare Jabbari apologised in an Instagram post, writing: “It was very hard for me to believe that our people have been killed. Forgive me that I got to know this late. And forgive me for the 13 years I told you lies.”

The American media continue to blame President Trump for Iran’s shooting down of the Ukrainian jetliner that killed 176 people, on the day Iran retaliated for the United States’ killing of terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani. Given their logic, will they also give him credit for the door opening to freedom for the Iranian people?

Since the downing of the airliner, Iranian students have taken to the streets, TV anchors have resigned, and support for the exiled crown prince of Iran has been heard, among other things. It’s almost as if the appeasement of the Obama administration doused the flames of freedom.

Perhaps this action by Iranian state TV anchors could result in American media types engaging in self-reflection and apologizing for the lies they’ve consistently told for years. Don’t hold your breath.

