President Trump is heading to Wisconsin on Tuesday to rally supporters at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee arena as the Dems have their final debate in Iowa before the vote.

Crooked Hillary never visited Wisconsin during the 2016 election so Trump took advantage of her laziness and flipped the historically blue state red in 2016.

Hundreds of Trump supporters lined up in freezing temps hours before the Milwaukee rally Tuesday night.

The enthusiasm for Trump is so great that supporters even lined up the night before in 32 degree weather!

One America News reporter Jack Posobiec is in Milwaukee and he captured video of Trump supporters camped out in 32 degree *freezing* temps last night.

WATCH:

Trump Supporters Camped Out in 32° Milwaukee, Wisconsin 19 Hours Before Rally Begins – @OANN pic.twitter.com/a7fzXdXMHX — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2020

Current line to see Trump in Milwaukee:

Hundreds of Trump supporters lined up hours before Milwaukee rally tonight pic.twitter.com/XO1yNn9OzZ — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2020

Trump supporters shouting, “FOUR MORE YEARS!”

Trump supporters shouting “four more years” at the #TrumpRally in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/obvqBRnoSu — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) January 14, 2020

More footage:

Trump supporters lined up in Milwaukee 11 hours before rally tonight pic.twitter.com/BE6iQXqRvW — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile in Waterloo, Iowa, 8 Biden zombies lined up and fired off 23 reasons why people should vote for Joe Biden:

No wonder why the Deep State Democrat media complex is already pushing the narrative that the Russians are meddling in the 2020 election to undermine Biden.

The post “Four More Years!” – Hundreds of Trump Supporters Line Up in Freezing Temps 11 Hours Before Milwaukee Rally (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.