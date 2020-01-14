President Donald Trump is not afraid of an impeachment fight and is ready for every witness to come forward, but the White House will “most likely” invoke the use of executive privilege that would limit testimony, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Tuesday.

“Look, we’re happy for anyone to come forward and testify,” Gidley said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “There are obviously rules of executive privilege that past administrations have exerted. We most likely will do the same thing, but until it goes over to the Senate, until we start this trial, all options are on the table.”

House Democrats met Tuesday to discuss the timing and strategy to send the articles of impeachment, passed in December, to the Senate, where Republicans have rejected a call to dismiss the charges without holding a trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to send the articles to the Senate without clarity on trial procedures, including whether witnesses should be called to testify in an impeachment trial, a proposal Republicans have rejected.

Gidley, though, said Tuesday the White House is welcoming witnesses, as Trump has been wrongly accused.

“If you or anyone within the sound of our voices has been falsely accused of a crime, with no proof and no evidence for more than three years, you’d want every witness to come forward too and say this man did nothing wrong,” said Gidley. “We are not afraid of a fight…whether this thing goes to a full trial whether it’s modified, or whether it’s just dismissed out of hand for the sham illegitimate scam it has become, we will be ready.”

He also said the White House does not care if former National Security Adviser John Bolton is called in to testify.

“We don’t really care who comes forward because the president has done nothing wrong,” said Gidley.