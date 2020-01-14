Republicans for the Rule of Law, a GOP group headed by Bill Kristol, has released an ad criticizing President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans for refusing to allow testimony from former national security advisor John Bolton.

The House voted to impeach Trump last month, and Democrats have called for multiple members of the administration to testify before the Senate once the trial begins. Bolton has said that he would testify if the Senate were to issue him a subpoena.

“Another ad from Republicans for the Rule of Law,” Kristol tweeted on Monday. “‘Bolton is willing to do his duty, to tell the truth. Are Senate Republicans willing to do their duty, to listen?'”

The ad shows a picture of Bolton with tape over his mouth and Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper surrounding him.

“This is Ambassador John Bolton. He was national security advisor to President Trump. He was in all the meetings in which the president’s national security team discussed withholding aid from Ukraine, in exchange for announcing investigations into the Bidens,” a voiceover says.

“Now, Ambassador Bolton has agreed to testify before Congress. He’s willing to do his duty, to tell the truth, are Senate Republicans willing to do their duty to listen?”